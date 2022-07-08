Brooklyn Nets Officially Sign Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed veteran forward T.J. Warren. He has also played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets officially signed T.J. Warren to a contract.
The signing for the Nets is a big one, because when healthy, Warren is a very good scorer.
In the last two seasons he has only played in just four games due to injuries.
However, in 2020 he averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field for the Indiana Pacers.
In the NBA's Bubble, he infamously had an incredible start averaging 39.7 points per game through the first three games.
Prior to playing for the Pacers, he has also played for the Phoenix Suns.
The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season to the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering that they have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
