Skip to main content
This Insane Clip Of Kyrie Irving Has Gone Viral

This Insane Clip Of Kyrie Irving Has Gone Viral

The Brooklyn Nets posted a fantastic clip of Kyrie Irving's warmup before they played the Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets posted a fantastic clip of Kyrie Irving's warmup before they played the Atlanta Hawks.

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets posted a clip of Kyrie Irving's incredible warmup before they played the Atlanta Hawks.  

In a short amount of time, the video has over one million views on Twitter, and the clip can be seen embedded below from the Nets.  

The Nets lost the contest by a score of 122-115 to fall to 40-38 on the season. 

Irving had 31 points, two rebounds and six assists.   

On the season, he is averaging 27.1 points per game on over 42% shooting from the three-point range. 

The Nets will play their next game against the Rockets at home in New York on Tuesday.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17606232_168388303_lowres
News

This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Has Gone Viral

By Ben Stinar10 seconds ago
USATSI_18010303_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Huge Night

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Ridiculous One-Legged Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17463984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17999470_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago