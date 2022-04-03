This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Has Gone Viral

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets posted a clip of Kyrie Irving's incredible warmup before they played the Atlanta Hawks.

In a short amount of time, the video has over one million views on Twitter, and the clip can be seen embedded below from the Nets.

The Nets lost the contest by a score of 122-115 to fall to 40-38 on the season.

Irving had 31 points, two rebounds and six assists.

On the season, he is averaging 27.1 points per game on over 42% shooting from the three-point range.

The Nets will play their next game against the Rockets at home in New York on Tuesday.

