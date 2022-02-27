The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

Update: The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

The report from Charania can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The veteran guard has played for many NBA teams over the course of his eighth-year NBA career.

Most recently, he was on the Orlando Magic this season, and in ten games he averaged 3.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played in.

They also had two players make the All-Star Game (Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland).

