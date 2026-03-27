Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to bounce back from a loss in Boston when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Thunder won 12 straight before that loss, while the Bulls have lost five of their last seven contests.

That winning streak included a 116-108 victory in Chicago earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +19.5 (-110)

Thunder -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls +1300

Thunder -2778

Total

236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bulls vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN+, FDSN OK

Bulls record: 29-43

Thunder record: 57-16

Bulls vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – Out

Rob Dillingham – Probable

Noa Essengue – Out

Jaden Ivey – Out

Yuki Kawamura – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Isaac Okoro – Probable

Nick Richards – Questionable

Anfernee Simons – Doubtful

Jalen Smith – Out

Guerschon Yabusele – Questionable

Thunder Injury Report

Brooks Barnhizer – Out

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Out

Bulls vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Giddey OVER 8.5 Assists (-139)

Josh Giddey is finishing the season strong in Chicago. He’s gone OVER 8.5 assists in three straight games and 11 of his last 12 contests. That includes a nine-assist game against the Thunder on March 3.

Giddey is now averaging 8.3 assists per game on the season, and has 11.9 assists per game this month. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight in Oklahoma City.

Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

This is a huge spread for the Thunder, but it’s warranted. They’re back at home and looking to get back on track against a bad Bulls squad.

Oklahoma City covered -19.5 and -16.5 on its recent road trip, and while it lost by the hook in Washington, it nearly covered that -21.5 spread as well.

Pick: Thunder -19.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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