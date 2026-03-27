Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to bounce back from a loss in Boston when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
The Thunder won 12 straight before that loss, while the Bulls have lost five of their last seven contests.
That winning streak included a 116-108 victory in Chicago earlier this month.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +19.5 (-110)
- Thunder -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls +1300
- Thunder -2778
Total
- 236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bulls vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN+, FDSN OK
- Bulls record: 29-43
- Thunder record: 57-16
Bulls vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – Out
- Rob Dillingham – Probable
- Noa Essengue – Out
- Jaden Ivey – Out
- Yuki Kawamura – Out
- Mac McClung – Out
- Isaac Okoro – Probable
- Nick Richards – Questionable
- Anfernee Simons – Doubtful
- Jalen Smith – Out
- Guerschon Yabusele – Questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Brooks Barnhizer – Out
- Thomas Sorber – Out
- Nikola Topic – Out
Bulls vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 8.5 Assists (-139)
Josh Giddey is finishing the season strong in Chicago. He’s gone OVER 8.5 assists in three straight games and 11 of his last 12 contests. That includes a nine-assist game against the Thunder on March 3.
Giddey is now averaging 8.3 assists per game on the season, and has 11.9 assists per game this month. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight in Oklahoma City.
Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This is a huge spread for the Thunder, but it’s warranted. They’re back at home and looking to get back on track against a bad Bulls squad.
Oklahoma City covered -19.5 and -16.5 on its recent road trip, and while it lost by the hook in Washington, it nearly covered that -21.5 spread as well.
Pick: Thunder -19.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop