Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

It's a huge game for both teams as the Bucks can advance to the second-round of the playoffs with a win, while the Bulls will be sent home for the offseason with a loss.

The winner of the series goes on to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, who just swept the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening.

For Game 5, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Bulls are in the playoffs for the first time since they had Jimmy Butler in 2017, while the Bucks are coming off winning the NBA Championship in 2021.

After being as high as the first and second seed, the Bulls faded as the regular season went on and finished with the sixth seed.

Meanwhile, the Bucks had been lower in the standings at different points in the season, but got hot at the right time to finish with the third seed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP Award in 2019 and 2020, and he is once again a finalist in 2022.

