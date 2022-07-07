Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade
The Denver Nuggets have officially announced their trade with the Washington Wizards.
The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton.
This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs.
Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award for the second straight season, but the Nuggets lost in the first-round to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have a talented roster, but they also dealt with injuries and they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament (they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.