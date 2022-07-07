Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton.

This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs.

Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award for the second straight season, but the Nuggets lost in the first-round to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have a talented roster, but they also dealt with injuries and they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament (they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference).

