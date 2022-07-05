Collin Gillespie Signs With The Denver Nuggets

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets announced the signing of Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract.

They also shared a video on Twitter of him signing the contract.

Gillespie went didn't get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was a star player in college for Villanova.

He is an NCAA Champion, two-time Big East Player of The Year and three-time All-Big East.

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The 23-year-old helped the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament in every season that he was there (except for 2020 when March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

