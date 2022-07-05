Skip to main content
NCAA Superstar Signs With The Denver Nuggets

NCAA Superstar Signs With The Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets officially signed former Villanova star Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract. The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets officially signed former Villanova star Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract. The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets announced the signing of Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract.

They also shared a video on Twitter of him signing the contract. 

Gillespie went didn't get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was a star player in college for Villanova.  

He is an NCAA Champion, two-time Big East Player of The Year and three-time All-Big East. 

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. 

The 23-year-old helped the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament in every season that he was there (except for 2020 when March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
News

Collin Gillespie Signs With The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

The Brooklyn Nets Officially Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Waived 2 Players

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_14251668_168388303_lowres
News

Scottie Pippen's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18111846_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17851892_168388303_lowres
News

EuroLeague Star On Verge Of Coming To NBA?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago