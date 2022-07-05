Collin Gillespie Signs With The Denver Nuggets

NCAA Superstar Signs With The Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets officially signed former Villanova star Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract. The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets announced the signing of Collin Gillespie to a two-way contract.
They also shared a video on Twitter of him signing the contract.
Gillespie went didn't get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was a star player in college for Villanova.
He is an NCAA Champion, two-time Big East Player of The Year and three-time All-Big East.
Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
The 23-year-old helped the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament in every season that he was there (except for 2020 when March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
