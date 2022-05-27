Warriors And Mavs Announce Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs in the series.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face off for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday evening with a win.

If they advance, the Warriors will have gone to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years, which no other team in the entire league has done during that time span.

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they had made the NBA

Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

As for the Mavs, they have made the playoffs three straight times, but this is their first time since the 2011 season (when they won the title) that they have made it out of the first-round.

