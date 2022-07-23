Golden State Warriors Bring Back Member Of 2021-22 Championship Team

While bench talents like Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. are heading out the door following the Golden State Warriors’ championship run this past season, Quinndary Weatherspoon has decided that he is happy right where he is.

The 25-year-old guard and the Warriors agreed to terms on a two-way contract on Friday night, the team announced in a press release.

Drafted No. 49 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Weatherspoon spent two seasons with the Spurs before joining the Warriors for the 2021-22 season. He played in a total of 11 regular season games last season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds on 57.1% shooting.

Quinndary Weatherspoon did not play much for Golden State this past year, but his presence was felt in the locker room. Known to be a high-morale player, Weatherspoon has built a ton of relationships within this organization and he is close friends with the Warriors’ breakout star Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a season in which they really did not think was possible until it happened.

Winning their fourth championship in the last eight seasons is a remarkable achievement for this franchise as a whole and if we know one thing about them, it is that the Warriors will be hungry heading into the 2022-23 season and they will be looking to make it five championships in nine seasons.

Agreeing to terms on a two-way contract, Quinndary Weatherspoon will once again be a key part of the Warriors’ locker room. The team also agreed to terms with Lester Quiñones earlier this offseason and recently signed undrafted rookie Trevion Williams to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal.