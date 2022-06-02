Skip to main content

Really? Did The Warriors Make The Wrong Pick?

The Golden State Warriros drafted James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they passed on the opportunity to draft All-Star LaMelo Ball. The Warriros are in the NBA Finals taking on the Boston Celtics, and the series begins on Thursday night in California.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will play in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the entire league has done over that time span.  

It's safe to say they are one of (if not the best) organizations in the NBA.   

However, they maybe could have been even better.  

In 2020, they had the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, and they went with James Wiseman.  

The former Memphis star averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season, and then he missed the entire year this season due to a knee injury. 

The third overall pick in the 2020 draft was LaMelo Ball, who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets. 

The 20-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season. 

He also made the All-Star Game in just his second season in the league. 

Therefore, he could have been an incredible fit next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. 

