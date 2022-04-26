Hawks And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Game 5.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Florida for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday.

For the game, both squads have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat will be without two of their best players in All-Star guards Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

Lowry left the second half of Game 3 and has not returned since, while Butler was a very late addition to the injury report on Tuesday.

This is a golden opportunity for the Hawks to save their season and force a Game 6 back at State Farm Arena later in the week.

They are down 3-1, and other than Game 3 where they won by one-point, they have lost by double-digits and two of the games were total blowouts.

Therefore, this is a game that can regain momentum and if they could also win Game 6 at home, no one ever can predict what will happen in a Game 7.

It's lot easier said than done, but without Butler and Lowry the Hawks have to make a stand.

Last season, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat were swept in the first-round.

Both teams lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball