Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The winner of the game will win the series, and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.

The series has been a tightly competitive one, and no team has been able to take true advantage in the series.

Both teams have multiple wins on the road and multiple losses at home.

They are both led by superstars (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum), and they are both elite defensive teams.

As for the Heat, they won their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, so they have just been waiting to face off with the winner of this series.

They will be the team with home-court advantage in the next round against either the Celtics or the Bucks, because they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

