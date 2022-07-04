BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Bring Back Serge Ibaka

Skip to main content
BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are re-signing Serge Ibaka. The star forward has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are re-signing Serge Ibaka. The star forward has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. 

Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

In 2019, he helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.  

At one point, Ibaka had been as one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. 

He has led the entire NBA in blocks twice, and also made All-Defensive First Team three different times. 

Last season, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. 

He played 35 games for the Clippers before being traded to the Bucks where he played 19 games. 

The Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7. 

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Bring Back Serge Ibaka

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18513630_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_18240425_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_8262999_168388303_lowres
News

This 4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18148388_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18153301_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Continue To Gain "No Traction"

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Skip Bayless Shares What He Would Do About The Kevin Durant Situation

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago