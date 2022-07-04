BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Bring Back Serge Ibaka

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal.

Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2019, he helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

At one point, Ibaka had been as one of the best defenders in the entire NBA.

He has led the entire NBA in blocks twice, and also made All-Defensive First Team three different times.

Last season, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

He played 35 games for the Clippers before being traded to the Bucks where he played 19 games.

The Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns.

