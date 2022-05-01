Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics For Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Bucks will start Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez.

In the first-round of the playoffs, the Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and while the series was not a sweep, they blew them out in several games and the eventual winner of the series was never really a question.

They finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference after winning the NBA Title last season.

As for the Celtics, they finished the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference after losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season.

This season, they look like a legitimate title contender, because they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The Nets have two superstars in the primes of their careers in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so the dominating series by the Celtics was very impressive.

