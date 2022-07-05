The Milwaukee Bucks Have Waived 2 Players

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have waived Rayjon Tucker and Luca Vildoza.

Tucker played in just two games for the Bucks last season, while Vildoza played seven games for the team.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, but this past season they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

One of the reasons that they lost the series is that Khris Middleton was injured for the entire series, so they were without their second best offensive weapon.

In the first-round, they beat the Chicago Bulls in five games.

