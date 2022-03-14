Here's What Twitter Said About Kevin Durant's Incredible Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan by a score of 110-107.

Kevin Durant had an incredible game going off for 53 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the win.

The Nets improved to 35-33 in the 68 games that they have played so far this season, and are now on a three-game winning streak after also beating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers prior to the Knicks (all on the road).

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about Durant's amazing performance, and some of what was said can be seen in the posts embedded below.

The Related stories on NBA basketball