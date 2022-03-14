Here's What Twitter Said About Kevin Durant's Incredible Game
Kevin Durant had an incredible performance in the Brooklyn Nets win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan by a score of 110-107.
Kevin Durant had an incredible game going off for 53 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the win.
The Nets improved to 35-33 in the 68 games that they have played so far this season, and are now on a three-game winning streak after also beating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers prior to the Knicks (all on the road).
They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
People on Twitter had a lot to say about Durant's amazing performance, and some of what was said can be seen in the posts embedded below.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.