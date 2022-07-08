BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

Skip to main content
The New York Knicks have announced that they have waived Taj Gibson.

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. 

Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.  

The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.  

The Knicks are coming off a tough season, because they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, they did not make the play-in tournament or the NBA Playoffs. 

This let down comes just on year after they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they were the fourth seed in the east in 2021.

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

