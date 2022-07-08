BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson.

Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks are coming off a tough season, because they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they did not make the play-in tournament or the NBA Playoffs.

This let down comes just on year after they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they were the fourth seed in the east in 2021.

