Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Sunday for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Suns have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games in Arizona.

Luka Doncic scored a combined 80 points in those first two games, but the Mavs simply did have enough to compete with the Suns on the road.

In Game 3, the Mavs roared back for a 103-94 win to get on the scoreboard in the series.

A win on Sunday afternoon at home can tie up the series before they head back to Arizona for Game 5.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

As for the Suns, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

