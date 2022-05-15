Suns And Mavs Game 7 Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 7 in Arizona on Sunday night.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Arizona on Sunday night to play Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The winner of the game will be headed to the Western Conference Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors already beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6, so they have just been waiting to see who they will face off with in the next round.

For the game between the Suns and Mavs, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Suns are the first seed in the west, so they will have a home-court advantage over the Warriors in the next round.

However, if the Mavs are the team that moves on, they are the fourth seed so the Warriors will have the home-court advantage over them.

Neither team in the series has won a road game, and the home team has looked absolutely unstoppable in every contest so far.

