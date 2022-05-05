WATCH: Luka Doncic Had To Be Held Back From A Heckling Suns Fan

The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday in Arizona. After the game, Luka Doncic had to he held back from a Suns fan on his way into the tunnel.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 129-109 to advance to a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Arizona.

Luka Doncic had 45 points in the first game, and carried over his momentum into the second game scoring 35 points.

However, both performances were all for nothing, because the Mavs dropped the first two games of the series.

After the loss in Game 2, Doncic had to be held back from a heckling Suns fan on his way into the locker room.

The next two games in the series will be played in Dallas, so the Mavs will have to find a way to get the series tied back up at 2-2.

They will not want to go back to Phoenix in a 3-1 hole, or even worse get swept and not have a Game 5.

This is the first time that the franchise has been out of the first-round since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball