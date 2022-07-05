Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns announced the signing of Josh Okogie, and they also shared a video of Okogie.

Okogie was the 20th overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He is a very solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota this season.

The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Suns lost in the second-round to the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the entire NBA.

