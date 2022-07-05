Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Of 2018 First-Round Pick
The Phoenix Suns have announced the signing of Josh Okogie. The 2018 first-round pick previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns announced the signing of Josh Okogie, and they also shared a video of Okogie.
Okogie was the 20th overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is a very solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota this season.
The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Suns lost in the second-round to the Dallas Mavericks.
In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the entire NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.