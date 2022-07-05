This Former 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton still remains as a free agent on July 5, which is the sixth day of free agency. 

The 23-year-old was the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft, so he is currently a restricted free agent (the Suns can match any offer).   

He has only played for the Suns during his four-year career, and averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season.  

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021, and they had the best record in the NBA in 2022.  

However, they had a big let down in the playoffs when they lost in Game 7 of the second-round to the Dallas Mavericks. 

