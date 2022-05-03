Here's What Tyler Herro Said After The Heat Won Game 1

Tyler Herro met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 on Monday night.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 106-92 on Monday evening in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Tyler Herro had 25 points and seven assists and after the big win he met with the media.

The Heat now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and Game 2 will be played back in Miami on Wednesday night.

It will be a massive game, because the Heat can go back to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 lead.

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks last season, but they rebounded this year to finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro was drafted in the first-round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and in all three seasons he's been in the NBA he has made the playoffs.

During his rookie season, the Heat made it all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals.

In the first-round of the playoffs this year they beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, while the 76ers advanced to the second-round of the playoffs after beating he Toronto Raptors in six games.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball