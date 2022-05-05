Here's What Tyler Herro Said After The Heat Won Game 2

Tyler Herro met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2.

The Miami Heat took a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in Florida.

The Heat won Game 2 by a score of 119-103, so they have now won both games in the series by double-digits.

The 76ers have 2018 MVP James Harden, but they are currently without star center Joel Embiid.

In Game 2, Tyler Herro had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 60% shooting from the field.

He recently won the 6th Man of The Year Award for the 2022 NBA season, and he has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success.

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but they rebounded in a big way by finishing the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro was drafted in 2019, and he has made the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise.

