Here's What Tyler Herro Posted To Instagram After Winning 6th Man Of The Year
Tyler Herro won the NBA's Sixth Man of The Year Award this week, and after receiving the award the former Kentucky star posted a video to Instagram.
Herro finished the season averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
He also shot a very impressive 39.9% from the three-point range.
The Heat finished their season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and Herro was a very large part of their success.
In 2019, the Heat drafted him with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and in all three seasons that he has been on the Heat they have made the playoffs.
In his rookie year, the Heat made a run to the NBA Finals during the NBA's Bubble in the summer of 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Currently, the Heat are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers after beating the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games.
