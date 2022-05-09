Rudy Gobert Is Trending: Here's Why
On Monday, Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert was trending on Twitter for a comment he made on Instagram.
Basketball Hall of Famer made a comment about Gobert saying that the Jazz star would not have been able to guard him (Gobert is an impressive three-time Defensive Player of The Year Award winner).
Gobert then commented on the Instagram post by Bleacher Report with a bold take of his own.
"I would lock his a-s up," Gobert wrote in the comments on the post.
Gobert is currently in the prime of his career at 29-years-old, while O'Neal has long been retired.
Therefore, no one will ever know the answer to this debate, but it's always fun to talk about the hypotheticals of modern-day players and former players and teams.
For years, pundits have had a debate about who the greatest basketball player of all-time is (LeBorn James or Michael Jordan), and while it makes for great content there will never be a definitive answer to any of it.
Gobert and the Jazz are coming off another disappointing trip to the playoffs as they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks on their home court in Salt Lake City in Game 6.
