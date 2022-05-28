Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After Game 6

Skip to main content

Victor Oladipo Sent Out A Tweet After The Heat Won Game 6

Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night (by a score of 111-103) in Massachusetts, and after the game former All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet. 

Oladipo finished his night with nine points and five rebounds, and continues to be a solid force on defensive end. 

The former Indiana Hoosier was a two-time NBA All-Star when he played for the Indiana Pacers, but has dealt with several severe injuries since his stardom rose. 

However, he is starting to look like himself again, and is looking like one of the best offseason signings of any team (he was signed by the Heat for the minimum). 

This summer, he will once again be a free agent, so he is not only helping the Heat in their pursuit of the title, but he is also boosting his stock for when he can sign with any team. 

Game 7 will be on Sunday night in Florida. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

