WHAT? Someone Bet $550,000 On This For Game 7

According to The Action Network, one bettor wagered $550,000 on the Miami Heat to cover a +3-point spread against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Game 7.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and one bettor was very confident in them heading into the night.

Before the game, The Action Network reported someone placed a $550,000 wager on the Heat to cover a +3-point spread.

Therefore, the bettor will cash in his bet if the Heat win the game, or lose by less than three-points.

The winner of the game heads to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

The Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

The series has been wildly entertaining as the Heat had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics took a 3-2 lead.

In Game 6, the Heat won as massive underdogs on the road to tie up the series at 3-3 and force the Game 7.

