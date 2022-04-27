BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Status For Game 5

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Chicago Bulls are in Wisconsin to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine.

The former UCLA star was added to the injury report on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols, and on Wednesday morning he was downgraded to out.

This is a huge loss for a Bulls team that is on the verge of elimination (the Bucks lead the series 3-1).

Therefore, a loss in Game 5 would end the season of the Bulls and send the Bucks to the second-round of the playoffs for a series with the Boston Celtics.

It's been a volatile year for the Bulls, who were as high as the top seed but finished as the sixth seed.

This was their first time in the playoffs since 2017, and it's the first time in LaVine's career that he has made it.

They have also been without star point guard Lonzo Ball, who was ruled out for the season.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off winning the NBA Championship last year, and finished the season as the third seed.

