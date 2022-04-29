JUST IN: Zion Williamson Said This About A Possible Contract Extension

Going from a team that looked like they were in contention for the No. 1 overall pick early on in the season to competing with the best team in the league in the first-round of the playoffs, the 2021-22 season proved to be very successful for the New Orleans Pelicans as a franchise.

Brandon Ingram has continued to turn himself into one of the young, growing stars of this league and CJ McCollum turned out to be a “steal” for this franchise at the trade deadline this year, but the long-term status of All-Star Zion Williamson continues to be a key topic of discussion.

Williamson suffered a fractured right foot during offseason training and had surgery last summer, but he did not play at all during the 2021-22 season.

Not only did this injury not heal correctly at first, but Zion continued to deal with discomfort and suffered some setbacks during his rehabilitation away from the team.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract this offseason, Williamson is eligible for a contract extension and he addressed the possibility of remaining with the Pelicans on Friday.

“Of course,” Zion said when asked by reporters on Friday if he would sign a contract extension with New Orleans. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

Zion Williamson is rookie extension eligible, meaning that the Pelicans can offer him a five-year deal worth upwards of $186 million with a Year 1 salary starting at around $32 million for the 2023-24 season.

Speculation about what the All-Star forward plans to do this offseason will continue, but Zion seems motivated to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans as of right now and continue building off of this season’s success.

