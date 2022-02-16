New Orleans star Zion Williamson—who has not played in a game for the Pelicans this season due to complications from his broken right foot—may need another surgery, according to Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Williamson, who was originally slated to return to practice in December, has encountered several setbacks in his recovery process. In December, an MRI revealed that Williamson suffered a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. During that same month, the 21-year-old received an injection to aid in the healing process. Then, since early January, Williamson has continued his foot rehabilitation away from the team in Portland.

However, per Clark, it is a possibility that Williamson will need a second surgery on his right foot. Williamson has missed significant time since being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. He averaged 27 points per game while shooting better than 61% from the floor last season but has only played in 85 NBA games since 2019.

Williamson played in 24 games in his rookie season, followed by 61 games in his second season.

