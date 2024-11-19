Paul George Moves Ahead Of Julius Erving On All-Time NBA List
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Miami Heat in Florida.
Paul George had 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
He also moved ahead of 76ers legend Julius Erving (3,224) for 202nd on the NBA's all-time assists list.
George is in his first season playing for the 76ers.
The All-Star forward is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in six games.
Despite adding George to the roster over the offseason, the 76ers have struggled in a significant way.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-10 record in 12 games.
The team came into Monday's showdown in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
George was the tenth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Fresno State.
In addition to the 76ers, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 873 games.
As for Erving, the Basketball Hall of Famer spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the 76ers (after five seasons in the ABA).
He led the franchise to the 1983 NBA Championship.