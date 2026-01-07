Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
A massive Western Conference matchup is set for Wednesday night, as the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs take on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, so it’ll be interesting to see who is in the lineup on both sides. Victor Wembanyama (knee) returned to the lineup on Tuesday night, and he is expected to go as well on Wednesday, as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.
San Antonio was favored on the road on Tuesday and lost against the Memphis Grizzlies while the Lakers picked up a win as road favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as sizable favorites in this matchup, as the Lakers could be down LeBron James and are already without Austin Reaves on the second night of a back-to-back.
So, how should we bet on it?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this showdown between Western Conference contenders.
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +8.5 (-118)
- Spurs -8.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +225
- Spurs: -278
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 23-11
- Spurs record: 25-11
Lakers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 20.5 (-111)
In today’s best NBA props at SI Betting, I broke down why Wemby is worth a bet against L.A.:
Even though he played just over 21 minutes on Tuesday, Wembanyama was the clear focal point of the San Antonio offense when he was on the floor.
Now, he appears to be on track to play on Wednesday, even though it’ll likely be in a limited role once again.
On Tuesday, Wemby shot 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3 and 7-for-8 from the line, finishing with 30 points. That's well above his season average of 24.6 points per game.
Tonight, his points prop is set at just 20.5, a number that he's cleared in four games in a row and six games since returning from a calf strain earlier this season. This is a pretty favorable matchup for the Spurs star, as the Lakers rank 23rd in the league in defensive rating for the season and 25th over their last 10 games.
L.A. did hold Wemby to just 19 points in their first meeting this season, but I think the Spurs star is a buy-low candidate after he looked like his usual self in Tuesday night's loss.
Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Since both of these teams have yet to release injury reports and have key players banged up, I don’t have a bet that I love for this matchup.
However, I do lean towards taking the points in this game, especially if Luka Doncic suits up for Los Angeles.
The Lakers are 6-3 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and the Spurs are just 7-7-1 against the spread when favored at home.
It seems like Wemby will play – but on a minutes limit – and the Lakers do have a win over the Spurs this season in a game that James missed (although Austin Reaves played).
The Spurs will probably win this game if James sits, but after a road loss to a short-handed Memphis team on Tuesday, San Antonio may not be able to blow out the Lakers on Wednesday night.
Either way, I’d suggest waiting to see who is actually in before fully committing to a side tonight.
Pick: Lakers +8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
