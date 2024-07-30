Philadelphia 76ers Officially Sign NBA Champion
Reggie Jackson is coming off his second year playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The former Boston College star finished the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Tuesday, Jackson officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via 76ers.com: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed 13-year NBA veteran Reggie Jackson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Jackson had been traded (via the Nuggets) to the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets then waived Jackson.
Jackson has played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 853 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 87 NBA playoffs games (39 starts).
Jackson is an extremely intriguing addition for the 76ers to have as a reliable backup point guard off the bench.
He has a lot of experience and has started in 529 regular season games.
Via Matt Murphy: "New @sixers signee Reggie Jackson has averaged at least 10 points for each of the past 11 seasons. 2023 NBA champion with Denver."
The 76ers are coming off a season where they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.