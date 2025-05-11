Thunder vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Target SGA, Aaron Gordon on Sunday)
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have played an interesting first three games of their second-round matchup, as Denver has won a pair of close contests while OKC won Game 2 by 43 points.
So, betting on the spread in this Game 4 isn’t for the faint of heart.
I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite plays for Sunday’s Game 4 action, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the top of the list of players to target.
Plus, a couple of Denver role players could be worth a look on Sunday considering how important they’ve been – and how much they’re playing – to the team’s success this postseason.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
- Russell Westbrook OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
- Aaron Gordon OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Gilgeous-Alexander has not shot the ball well this postseason, but he is doing the little things, averaging 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
On Sunday, in a must win for OKC, I’m backing SGA’s rebounds and assists prop, which he has easily cleared twice in this series.
In Game 1 (in nearly 40 minutes), SGA put up 10 rebounds and eight assists in a Thunder loss. He only played 30 minutes in Game 2, but still finished with 12 combined rebounds and assists.
Then, in another heavy-minute game (44:48) in Game 3, SGA put up 13 rebounds and seven dimes.
With the Thunder playing with their backs against the wall in Game 4, I expect another night of big minutes for SGA on Sunday, which should help him soar past this number. Last season, SGA routinely was around this line in the playoffs, averaging 7.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Russell Westbrook OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
Russell Westbrook fell short of this prop for just the first time in a game he was able to finish this postseason, shooting 3-for-8 from the field in Game 3.
However, Russ is still averaging 14.2 points on 11.0 shots per game in the playoffs, and he’s been solid from beyond the arc (36.4 percent) which really raises his ceiling in this market.
Denver has relied on Westbrook a lot, and if Michael Porter Jr. struggles, it’s been Russ that picks up the closing minutes in the Denver rotation in his place. This prop had reached 12.5 in some games this postseason, so I love getting back down at 10.5 just off of one down game.
Westbrook should be in the mix in this market as long as his shot attempts remain around double digits.
Aaron Gordon OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Aaron Gordon is a solid prop target in Game 4:
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is having a career year shooting the ball, knocking down 43.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in the regular season.
In the playoffs, Gordon has not cooled off, shooting 16-for-39 (41.0 percent) from deep. He’s also made at least two shots from beyond the arc in every game in this series, shooting 9-for-15 from deep overall.
While Gordon doesn’t take a ton of shots from deep (he’s averaging just 3.9 per game in the playoffs), he’s worth a look in this market because of how efficient he is. Plus, Oklahoma City has allowed him to get up six or more shots from deep in two of the three games in this series.
This line is a solid value in Game 4.
