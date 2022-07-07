Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook.

"You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."

Wojnarowski said that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have been talking.

The Nets (swept in the first-round) and Lakers (missed the playoffs) both had very disappointing seasons last year.

