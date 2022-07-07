Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs could be a team to help facilitate a three-team trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook.   

"You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level." 

Wojnarowski said that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have been talking. 

The Nets (swept in the first-round) and Lakers (missed the playoffs) both had very disappointing seasons last year.  

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

