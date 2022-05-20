New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Star Guard

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have interest in Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have "some interest" in Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Pacers finished off the season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and had an abysmal 25-57 record.

Their veteran-led team was a major disappointment, and they ended up trading away Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.

Brogdon would make sense for a young Knicks team, because they had a major lack of point guard depth on the roster.

Derrick Rose dealt with injuries, and Kemba Walker did not work out in his tenure in New York.

Therefore, Alec Burks had to pick up the majority of the point guard duties, and he is not a true point guard.

The Knicks also had a very disappointing season, because in 2021 they made the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this season they finished as the 11th seed in the east with a 37-45 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball