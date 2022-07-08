The 76ers, Heat, Suns, And Bucks Have Reportedly Tried To Get This Player

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic (h/t HeatNation) the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have all been teams who have tried to acquire Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets.

Iko reported that they all make trade offers before the NBA Draft.

Gordon was the 6th Man of The Year in 2017, and he is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

He would be the perfect sharpshooter off the bench for any kind of contending team.

The 33-year-old averaged 13.4 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the three-point range last season.

The Rockets are in a rebuilding mode, so there is no need for him there anymore.

He had originally been on the Rockets team that had James Harden and Chris Paul and was competing for titles.

The former Indiana Hoosier has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Related stories on NBA basketball