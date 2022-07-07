Latest Report About Kevin Durant Trade Talks Is Shocking
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the latest on trade talks for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Windhorst: "I think they thought there was going to be a tremendous bidding war and while there's a lot of interest, from what I can tell, that bidding war isn't really hot right now."
When Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Durant had requested a trade (last Thursday), he reported that two of the teams Durant wants to be traded to are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.
Wojnarowski: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.