Latest Report About Kevin Durant Trade Talks

On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the latest on trade talks for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Windhorst: "I think they thought there was going to be a tremendous bidding war and while there's a lot of interest, from what I can tell, that bidding war isn't really hot right now."

When Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Durant had requested a trade (last Thursday), he reported that two of the teams Durant wants to be traded to are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

