Possible? Stephen A. Smith Thinks That LeBron James Should Be Traded To These Teams

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade LeBron James. Smith mentioned the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers as teams he should be traded too.

The NBA Playoffs are going on right now, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the postseason for the second time in the four seasons that James has been there.

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world, but the Lakers do not have a roster that looks to be capable of competing for championships any time soon.

Their roster is full of old players, and Anthony Davis who is very injury prone.

ESPN's Stephen A Smith pointed out on First Take that he thinks the Lakers should trade James.

Smith mentioned the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz as teams that the Lakers should trade James too.

James played four seasons for the Heat when he signed with them in the summer of 2010, and they made the NBA Finals in all four years that he was with the franchise.

In 2012 and 2013 they won the NBA Championship.

He's also played for the Cavs two different times, and he won the NBA Championship in 2016 against the Golden State Warriros with Cleveland.

The full clip of Smith talking on ESPN's First Take can be watched here.

