Knicks, Lakers Discussed Possible Trade Scenario

Having multiple players available in trade talks on their roster, the New York Knicks are leaving all of their options open and they have already discussed the possibility of making a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bringing in Jalen Brunson this offseason was a move that seemed destined to happen for the New York Knicks and Brunson has fit in quite nicely next to RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

However, the Knicks have yet to really turn the corner from the team they were a season ago and a lot of their problems lie not only on the defensive-end of the floor, but in the second-unit.

Finding consistent play from virtually everyone on their roster has been tough for New York this season and now, inching closer to February’s trade deadline, it seems inevitable that the Knicks will be making at least one move.

With the Knicks already talking to Cam Reddish’s representation about trade scenarios, it appears as if Reddish will be on the move at some point this season.

Other names have also popped up in trade talks for New York though, as Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier are players the team has interest in possibly moving.

Putting together deals involving the contracts of Rose and Fournier could be tough for the Knicks to do, especially if they do not add on future value in a trade for any team willing to take on their large contracts, but New York has already been in trade talks with another team.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would require a third team to complete.

While no names have been mentioned, Cam Reddish is certainly a player that would make sense for Los Angeles in trade talks, as is a player like Evan Fournier given that Los Angeles does not have much shooting depth out on the perimeter.

There was some discussion before the start of the season about Los Angeles possibly pursuing a player like Reddish and it would not come as a shock to see this interest still exist.

Earlier this month, the Lakers waived forward Matt Ryan, who happened to be the team’s best three-point shooting threat. Now having an open roster spot, one that will presumably be utilized to add shooting depth, the Lakers could be aggressive before the start of 2023 in order to get back on track this year.

The Lakers also have options in terms of how they can get a trade done at this point in the season.

They may not have cap space, but the Lakers could still look to move Russell Westbrook’s $47 million contract, they can package the likes of Patrick Beverley ($13 million) and Kendrick Nunn ($5.2 million) and/or they can still deal one or both of their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029.

In regards to the talks the Knicks and Lakers held earlier this month with a third team involved, it may not make sense that Beverley and Nunn would be on the move given that New York could maneuver around the $18.2 million incoming salaries from Los Angeles in a trade that would involve both players.

With a third team said to be needed in these discussions though, it may not be crazy to assume that Russell Westbrook’s name has been brought up in these trade talks.

Both the Knicks and Lakers are two teams struggling in their respective conferences and unless either side makes a move to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline, they are both very much in jeopardy of missing the playoffs this season.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.