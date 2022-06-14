Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors Are Buzzing

On Monday, several reports came out about Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (who spoke to a Western Conference executive), the Jazz are looking for a star player, a young player and draft picks in a potential Gobert deal.

Over at Bleacher Report, Jake Fischer reports that the Atlanta Hawks could trade a combination of John Collins, Kevin Huerter and their first-round pick for the star center.

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the offseason is coming up as the NBA Draft is on June 23.

There will likely be a lot more rumors over the next few weeks.

