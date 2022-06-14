Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors Are Buzzing

On Monday, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, both reported news about Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert. The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the offseason is coming up.

On Monday, several reports came out about Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. 

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (who spoke to a Western Conference executive), the Jazz are looking for a star player, a young player and draft picks in a potential Gobert deal. 

Over at Bleacher Report, Jake Fischer reports that the Atlanta Hawks could trade a combination of John Collins, Kevin Huerter and their first-round pick for the star center. 

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the offseason is coming up as the NBA Draft is on June 23. 

There will likely be a lot more rumors over the next few weeks. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

