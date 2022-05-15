Damian Lillard's Viral Tweet About Giannis Antetokounmpo
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts taking on the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was asked a question by a fan on Twitter, and the NBA All-Star gave a very intriguing answer.
Fan: "@Dame_Lillard If you ever wanna pick a player that would help you get into the playoffs (finals maybe). Who would you pick? Only in the present time"
Lillard: "Giannis"
That would definitely be quite the duo, because Lillard has never played with a player the caliber of Antetokounmpo, and the same goes for Antetokounmpo never playing with anyone the caliber of Lillard.
They would certainly have the best guard and forward combination in the NBA.
However, that duo is very unlikely to ever happen.
Lillard and the Trail Blazers did not make the NBA Playoffs this season, and they also traded away C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans during the year.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last year, and if they win on Sunday they will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Miami Heat.
