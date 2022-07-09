Skip to main content
There's A Kyrie Irving Trade Rumor Floating Around

One Twitter user with a large following is reporting that a Kyrie Irving trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers is "pretty much done".

On Friday, Twitter user @Fadde made an intriguing report about a potential Kyrie Irving trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.  

Fadde: "The Lakers/Kyrie deal is pretty much done. Sean Marks the gm of the Nets needs to maximize his get for Durant. Expect the news on both by the 17th of July. #LakersNation"

There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling about Irving, and on June 30, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that Irving is telling everyone he wants to go to Los Angeles. 

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can," Smith said on June 30. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

