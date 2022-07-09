There's A Kyrie Irving Trade Rumor Floating Around
One Twitter user with a large following is reporting that a Kyrie Irving trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers is "pretty much done".
On Friday, Twitter user @Fadde made an intriguing report about a potential Kyrie Irving trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
Fadde: "The Lakers/Kyrie deal is pretty much done. Sean Marks the gm of the Nets needs to maximize his get for Durant. Expect the news on both by the 17th of July. #LakersNation"
There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling about Irving, and on June 30, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that Irving is telling everyone he wants to go to Los Angeles.
"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can," Smith said on June 30.
