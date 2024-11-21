Steve Kerr Makes Trae Young Statement After Hawks-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Atlanta Hawks in San Francisco.
The Warriors won by a score of 120-97 to improve to 11-3 in their first 14 games.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of Hawks star Trae Young when he met with the media.
Kerr: "We've played against Trae Young many times. He's an amazing passer and really difficult cover, so our guys were locked in and did a really good job... We did a pretty good job on Trae."
Young finished his night with 12 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 4/12 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Hawks dropped to 7-9 in their first 16 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will conclude their road trip when they visit Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday evening.
The Hawks have gone 3-5 in eight games away from Atlanta, Georgia.
Young is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Hawks).
The All-Star point guard is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in his first 15 games.
As for the Warriors, they are the first seed in the Western Conference.
They improved to 5-1 in the six games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.