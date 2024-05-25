WATCH: Caitlin Clark Hits Clutch Step-Back 3-Pointer to Give Fever First Win
It took a little longer than expected, but the Indiana Fever are finally in the win column. On Friday night, the Fever posted a 78-73 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, getting a step-back 3-pointer in a clutch moment from rookie and No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.
The Fever trailed the Sparks 45-34 at halftime, and it seemed like they might be on their way to an 0-6 start. But the second half was a different story, with Indiana outscoring Los Angeles 44-28 in the final two quarters.
With just over 40 seconds to play, Indiana owned a 73-71 lead. That's when Clark hit a clutch step-back triple to essentially ice the game, giving the Fever a 76-71 advantage.
She's only six games into her WNBA career, but that was a big-time shot from the rookie. Will it provide a boost of momentum for Indiana moving forward?
In addition to her clutch 3-pointer late in the game, Clark also recorded her first double-double in the professional ranks. She ended the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory.
"I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing, but I seriously think every shot is gonna go in that I shoot," Clark said after the game. "It's basktball, like, this is just how it goes. Some nights you're absolutely amazing and some nights you just struggle to shoot it a little bit.
"But, I want to take those shots at the end of the game. I think it's a mindset and a confidence that you have to have about yourself."
The Fever also got great production from Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Temi Fagbenle. Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points and Boston and Fagbenle each scored 17.
Indiana is back on the court on Saturday night, taking on back-to-back defending WNBA champions Las Vegas.