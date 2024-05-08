WNBA to Begin Utilizing Charter Flights Full Time
The WNBA is about to take a major step forward in terms of its travel accommodations. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed on Tuesday that the WNBA plans to utilize charter flights on a full-time basis.
Engelbert told the media on Tuesday that the league plans to launch the charter program "as soon as we can get planes in places," per ESPN. This push from the league addresses concerns about player safety.
The WNBA plans to utilize the charter program for the next two seasons. It's estimated that the cost will be approximately $25 million per year, or $50 million in total.
Prior to the announcement on Tuesday, the WNBA had said it would allow teams to use charter flights throughout the 2024 playoffs, as well as during back-to-back games.
In previous years, the WNBA was hesitant to move away from commercial flights because of the cost. Engelbert had said that the league was not in a place financially to fund charter flights.
“This is something that we’re not going to jeopardize the financial health of the league and be irresponsible about,” Engelbert said in 2022, per Yahoo Sports. “If we can get it funded by sponsors and supporters, great, but that’s not where we are. We do not have that.”
The WNBA's travel situation has been criticized because of the concerns about player safety. This is obviously a huge commitment for the league, especially as it continues to grow in popularity with stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and others entering.
