BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to available.
Leonard played 35 minutes in Game 2, and had 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Kawhi Leonard is good to go tonight."
Leonard had another excellent regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and finished with a 51-31 record.
They are currently tied 1-1 with the Mavs after the two teams split Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles.
Most recently, the Clippers lost by a score of 96-93.
Luka Doncic led Dallas with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range.
Last season, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).
That said, their roster is even more talented (this season) after acquiring 2018 MVP James Harden in October.
As for the Mavs, they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but missed the postseason in 2023.