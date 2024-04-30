BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Lakers-Nuggets Game 5
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic made NBA playoff history by becoming the 66th player to reach 2,000 career postseason points.
The next player for him to pass on the all-time playoff points list will be Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (2,018).
Jokic has established himself as one of the 50 greatest players of all time.
He is coming off another outstanding regular season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead over the Lakers, so they can end the series with a victory on Monday.
That said, they are coming off a 119-108 loss in Game 4.
Jokic was brilliant with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
If the Nuggets lose on Monday, Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Last season, the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, and they have gone 11-1 in their last 12 matchups.
Following the Lakers, they beat the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship (Jokic won the Finals MVP Award).