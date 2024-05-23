Andretti Reveals Clash With F1 Owner - 'Everything In My Power To See That Michael Never Enters F1'
Mario Andretti has revealed a significant rift with Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, at a discreet event during the Miami Grand Prix, intensifying the discussions around Andretti Global’s contested bid to join the F1 grid.
Andretti Global received approval from the FIA in October 2023, however, they needed a final nod from Formula One Management (FOM) to join the grid in either 2025 or 2026. At the end of January this year, FOM rejected the American team's application. Since then, Andretti has continued with its development, has opened a new HQ facility in Silverstone, and most recently, has hired former F1 CTO Pat Symonds.
Now, during an exclusive interview with NBC News, Andretti has revealed a clash with Maffei at a private event in Miami. The 1978 F1 champion explained:
“I was asked to go there. And just as I was trying to explain that to Stefano [Domenicali - F1 CEO], Greg Maffei, Mr. Maffei, broke in the conversation and he said: 'Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael [Andretti] never enters Formula 1.'
“I could not believe that. That one really floored me. ... We’re talking about business. I didn’t know it was something so personal. That was really — oh, my goodness. I could not believe it. It was just like a bullet through my heart.”
A source close to Liberty Media, who wanted to remain anonymous, told NBC News that they believe the situation unfolded differently from how Andretti had described it, mentioning that he had approached Maffei at breakfast to discuss the rejection and was told the team was rejected for business reasons.
In addition to the interpersonal drama, this standoff has garnered the attention of U.S. lawmakers, who allege anti-competitive practices by Formula 1 in stifling Andretti Global's entry. Calls for antitrust investigations by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, vocalized during a press conference outside the Capitol which Mario Andretti attended, signal potential legal and regulatory battles ahead.
From Andretti Global’s perspective, their readiness and passion to contribute meaningfully to Formula 1 are emphatic. Mario Andretti argues:
“We’re bringing something of value. It’s a big investment in the sport that we love or sport that’s our job and our passion.
"It’s a long-term commitment. We’ve done everything that needs to be accomplished, needs to be done to earn a spot in Formula 1. What else do you want us to do?”